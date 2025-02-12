BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John C.A. Manley: Dystopian Love Stories & Science Fiction in the Age of Corona
*This was a special edition of Geopolitics & Empire made possible by The People’s Reset, consider donating to The People’s Reset as a thank you: https://thegreaterreset.org/donate


Author John C.A. Manley discusses his fantastic dystopian and science fiction novels Much Ado About Corona: A Dystopian Love Story and All the Humans are Sleeping (The Metaverse Trilogy).


About John C.A. Manley

“Sometimes fiction is the best way to get the truth across. Shakespeare and Charles Dickens knew that and so does John C. A. Manley," says Patrick Corbett, retired Hollywood director and former producer for W-5, Beachcombers and Dateline. Manley writes philosophical fiction with a unique blend of gravitas and humour. Readers describe his novels as "so completely engaging that you find yourself alternately laughing, gasping, hanging on for dear life" and a "definite page-turner." He is the author "Much Ado About Corona" (a controversial novel about the contagion of non-compliance) and "All the Humans Are Sleeping" (a dystopian tale about a farmer, a robot and the end of the world). He lives in Stratford, Ontario, Canada with his son Jonah. His wife Nicole passed away in 2022. He is currently working on "Brave New Normal."


matrixscience fictiontranshumanismdystopiacoronacovidgreat resetmetaverse
