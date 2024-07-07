Interceptions Over the Sea of Galilee - Where Jesus Felt Most at Home when part of Palestine

July 7, 2024 Hebrew media: Several interceptions reported over the Galilee.

Sirens had sounded as far as Sde Ilan, located some 35 kilometers from the Lebanon border.

Cynthia adding: According to the Bible, The Galilee was where Jesus felt at home. This is where he grew up, where his ministry began - away from the Roman authorities in Jerusalem - and where he performed many miracles. The Galilee remains one of the most beautiful regions, but it all went to Israel after the 1948–49 Arab–Israeli war.

History:

Galilee, was the northern most region of ancient Palestine.



The Sea of Galilee, also known as Lake Tiberias or Lake Gennesaret in the Gospels, is a large freshwater lake.

Walking on water: In one of the most famous miracles of the Gospels, Jesus walks on the surface of the Sea of Galilee. In Matthew's version of the story, Jesus invites Peter to leave the boat and walk on water towards him.

Calming the storm: Jesus calms a storm on the Sea of Galilee while sleeping in a boat with his followers.

Feeding the masses: Jesus feeds thousands of people with a few loaves of bread and fish.

Preaching: Jesus teaches crowds by the shore and preaches while standing in a boat on the Sea of Galilee.

Calling the disciples: Jesus calls Simon Peter and Andrew to follow him and become "fishers of men" while they are casting a net into the sea.

Baptism: John the Baptist baptizes Jesus in the Sea of Galilee

Adding:

Israeli army estimate: about 20-30 launches in a barrage to the lower Galilee.

There was Another impact in an open area in Nazareth.

There are several impacts in open areas and settlements, in the protection zone of the Iron Dome.

Several impacts in several settlements.

⭕️Hezbullah announced that in retaliation to the assassination yesterday in Beqaa, they attacked with dozens of rockets Nimra Base (one of the main bases In the northern region) west of Tiberias.

Israelis airstrike in Ma'roub village, Lebanon

According to an Israeli journalist, the attack in Ma'roub was against a concrete structure (bunker basement). According to locals, the structure is a big water reservoir. A local is also heard saying so.

Hebrew media: Hezbullah rocket impact near the northern community of Kfar Zeitim which seriously wounded an Israeli settler.

and: There seems to be impacts inside the Israel Mt. Meran base and just under it.



