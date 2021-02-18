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Alex Jones Warned You of The Plandemic 11 Years Ago
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71 views • February 18, 2021
Alex Jones lays out the globalist plot for total takeover in 2010.
Endgame: https://www.infowarsstore.com/endgame-dvd
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602c96473aaa6609fbf01898
Endgame: https://www.infowarsstore.com/endgame-dvd
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602c96473aaa6609fbf01898
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