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The Insanity continues and a word of warning!
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141 views • August 14, 2021
THEY INTEND TO DISCRIMINATE AGAINST THOSE THAT REFUSE THE COVID VACCINE DEATH SHOT. THE SHEEP ARE CHEERING THE GOVT ON TO DISCRIMINATE AND THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE INEVITABLE REVOLUTION TO COME IF THEY KEEP PUSHING THIS INSANITY.
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