https://gettr.com/post/p23ccza6e7d
2022.12.29 Xi Jinping let all Chinese catch the virus and then travel the world to spread it, in order to achieve his evil prophecy:" when the West understand it, it will be too late". Civilized countries should not open their borders. The Communist Party (Xi) reasons: if I let citizens free they will prevent me from becoming an emperor. Therefor, he must force the Chinese into quarantine camps, or into the crematorium - and let you die a beggar.
习近平）让你所有的人染上病毒再到全世界去（传染），（达到）习近平在国内开会时说的“当西方明白的时候让他已经晚了”的邪恶目的。美国、欧洲、日本等文明国家这个时候打开国门绝非好事啊！共产党知道：我让你自由了，你就折腾我，你影响我当皇帝，所以让中国人不去方舱就去火葬场，而且让你死无葬身之地。
