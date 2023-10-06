The Deep State Can Be Stopped Quickly Through The Power of Republican States

Darren Beattie says what I have been saying for a long time. There's a way to stop this madness but State Attorney Generals and Governors have to get a back bone and use their power.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW, PART 8 - Darren Beattie on his article that helps lay out an offensive plan.

https://americasvoice.news/video/bT5gmE1zv3pB3qD/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news - THE CHARLIE KIRK SHOW, PART 9

https://americasvoice.news/video/kkvio0EfBJ7WObc/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com