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The Truth About Hillary Clinton's Email Controversy
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31 views • October 27, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3194/the-truth-about-hillary-clintons-email-controversy
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3194-the-truth-about-hillary-clintons-email-controversy
In the latest of a long series of political controversies involving the Clinton family, democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is under federal investigation for the use of an unsecured private email server while working as Secretary of State. As rumors swirl about the FBI investigation and possible indictment of Clinton, more are becoming aware that she violated federal law, State Department protocol and many regulations governing record-keeping requirements.
What is the Truth About The Hillary Clinton Email Controversy?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/email-controversy
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3194-the-truth-about-hillary-clintons-email-controversy
In the latest of a long series of political controversies involving the Clinton family, democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is under federal investigation for the use of an unsecured private email server while working as Secretary of State. As rumors swirl about the FBI investigation and possible indictment of Clinton, more are becoming aware that she violated federal law, State Department protocol and many regulations governing record-keeping requirements.
What is the Truth About The Hillary Clinton Email Controversy?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/email-controversy
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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