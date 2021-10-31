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PFIZER SECRET GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS FOR PFIZER VACCINES CAN GO AFTER GOVERNMENT STATE ASSETS
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42 views • October 31, 2021
PFIZER SECRET GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS FOR PFIZER VACCINES CAN GO AFTER GOVERNMENT STATE ASSETS (foreign bank accounts, foreign investments, commercial property, state owned airlines, oil companies: Pfizer can take ANY or ALL OF THOSE ⚠️
A few of Pfizer demands:
🔺- To be compensated for ANY FUTURE LAWSUIT.
🔺- Put it’s BANK RESERVE, MILITARY BASES and it EMBASSY BUILDINGS AT STAKE AS COLLATERAL.
🔺- WAIVE SOVEREIGNTY of its assets abroad.
🔺- THE LAW OF THE LAND is NOT APPLIED on Pfizer.
🔺- Delay in delivery.
🔺- EXEMPT PFIZER from ALL SIDE AFFECTS and CIVIL LIABILITY.
🔺- Pfizer has RIGHTS TO SILENCE GOVERNMENTS.
PFIZER HAS SECURED AN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY WAIVER for itself.
⚠️ IF THERE ARE DISPUTES, Private Arbitrators (NOT PUBLIC COURTS) will decide on them ⚠️
⚠️ PFIZER CAN GO AFTER STATE ASSETS to SECURE ITS COMPENSATION ⚠️
A few of Pfizer demands:
🔺- To be compensated for ANY FUTURE LAWSUIT.
🔺- Put it’s BANK RESERVE, MILITARY BASES and it EMBASSY BUILDINGS AT STAKE AS COLLATERAL.
🔺- WAIVE SOVEREIGNTY of its assets abroad.
🔺- THE LAW OF THE LAND is NOT APPLIED on Pfizer.
🔺- Delay in delivery.
🔺- EXEMPT PFIZER from ALL SIDE AFFECTS and CIVIL LIABILITY.
🔺- Pfizer has RIGHTS TO SILENCE GOVERNMENTS.
PFIZER HAS SECURED AN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY WAIVER for itself.
⚠️ IF THERE ARE DISPUTES, Private Arbitrators (NOT PUBLIC COURTS) will decide on them ⚠️
⚠️ PFIZER CAN GO AFTER STATE ASSETS to SECURE ITS COMPENSATION ⚠️
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