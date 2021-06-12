“Never Surrender” (A Patriots Prayer) by Billy Falcon

🔥🔥THE PATRIOT ANTHEM🔥🔥“Never Surrender” (A Patriots Prayer) by Billy FalconNEVER GIVE INNEVER GIVE UPNEVER BACK DOWNNEVER SURRENDERWATCH & LISTEN TO THE WORDSThis song is dedicated to the Patriot movement & The Great Awakening - it is THE Patriot Anthem. 🇺🇸This song should be played at TRUMPS UPCOMING RALLIES!!!AMERICA FIRST MUSIC: 🇺🇸1stThe patriot movement needs music, art, and film. We need to take back all forms of media. So many folks are doing it with independent journalism, calls to action, & organizing patriotic events... For too long The enemy (Gods enemy) has used these things to indoctrinate and promote an evil agenda... We need to take back media and use it for good... All good things come from God. 🙏Please take a look & listen when you get a chance and “LIKE” and SHARE with Patriots worldwide. 🙏🇺🇸Many thanks to the folks who reposted and supported this song such as Lin Wood and Jovan Pulitzer via Telegram, “The Marshall Report,” and Ann Vandersteel of “The Steel Truth.”"In the beginning of a change, the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated & scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot." - Mark Twainwww.BillyFalcon.com