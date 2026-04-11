Trump Shocks and Horrifies with Graphic Uncensored Murder Video

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Donald Trump has shocked the nation and the world by posting a completely unedited video of an actual MURDER being committed. In the video a Hatian immigrant Beats A Woman to death with a hammer. The killing has shocked and horrified the nation, and now the President has thrown fuel on the fire by turning it into a social media firestorm fueled with anger and rage.
Please tune in tonight for the latest on this developing story...and other top news with Rick Walker>
* U.S. Iran Peace Talks Begin
* CBC Documentary Confirms Maverick News Ostrich Farm Coverage
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