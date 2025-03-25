BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"How do you like this Oval Office, Mr. President?" - Ukrainians continue to win the hearts Maga crowd & the Trump administration
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
94 views • 1 month ago

"How do you like the Oval Office, Mr. President?" 

Ukrainians continue to win the hearts of the MAGA crowd and the Trump administration.

Adding: 

"Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man," Trump said Tuesday in a phone interview with NBC News.

"President Donald Trump has decided to stand by his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, after The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief was accidentally added to a private, high-level chat on the messaging app Signal where military plans were being discussed." 

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
