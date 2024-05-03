🇷🇺🇺🇦 Destruction of vehicles from, presumably, the IRIS-T SLM air defense system and a fuel/ammunition depot for them with two precise missile strikes in the area of the village of Ostroverkhovka.

Source @Russian MOD





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/