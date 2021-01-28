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2020 Election Fraud (Why Trump Really Won!) Part 2
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31 views • January 28, 2021
Watch this video now (Part 2 of 3) to discover all the evidence of 2020 Election Fraud and why Donald Trump really won! The Democrats and Joe Biden cheated in every way possible, including by harvesting ballots, using fake mail-in ballots, uses rigged and crooked Dominion Voting Systems, and flagrantly and blatantly breaking multiple clear-cut election laws in key swing states.
All the evidence and proof is covered in this compelling video.
To learn more and to see the links cited in this video go to: https://elitemanmagazine.com/2020-election-fraud-why-trump-really-won/
All the evidence and proof is covered in this compelling video.
To learn more and to see the links cited in this video go to: https://elitemanmagazine.com/2020-election-fraud-why-trump-really-won/
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