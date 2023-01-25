Create New Account
(ON THE NEWS FRONT)_Federal EMERGENCY Declared in 8 States -Major Gas & Diesel Shortages | Patrick Humphrey
Ezekiel34
Published Yesterday
A federal emergency has been declared in 8 states over shortages and access to gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. Fuel shortages have hit 8 different states. Get prepared now for any type of shortage of emergency. Jet fuel shortages gas shortages and diesel shortages could all be a factor. The supply chain could be impacted if truckers cant get diesel fuel and we could see supply chain chaos.

