Beckham & Neville Take Over Salford City | Class of 92 Era Ends, New Era Begins
3 days ago

Beckham & Neville Take Over Salford City | Class of 92 Era Ends, New Era Begins

https://newsplusglobe.com/

David Beckham and Gary Neville have officially taken control of Salford City FC, buying out their fellow Class of '92 legends—Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and Phil Neville.


This marks a major shift in the club’s future, with a new consortium of powerful investors including Lord Mervyn Davies and Declan Kelly stepping in. The takeover aims to propel Salford beyond League Two after a frustrating 2024-25 season.


The video breaks down what this means for the club, the legacy of the Class of 92, and how the new owners plan to reshape Salford City’s future.


👉 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more updates on football takeovers, League Two news, and beyond.


#SalfordCity #DavidBeckham #GaryNeville #ClassOf92 #FootballTakeover #EFL #LeagueTwo #SalfordTakeover #football #footballseason #PremierLeague

footballfootballseasonpremierleaguesalfordcityfootballtakeovereflleaguetwo
