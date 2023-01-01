How We Heat Our Small Coop WITHOUT Electricity [CC]

We searched high and low for a heat source for our small coop during the winter that didn't use electricity or any burning medium, and we came up with a brilliant idea this past week that works!! Watch this video to find out how we did it.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.