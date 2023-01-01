Create New Account
How We Heat Our Small Coop WITHOUT Electricity [CC]
Simple Home and Hearth
We searched high and low for a heat source for our small coop during the winter that didn't use electricity or any burning medium, and we came up with a brilliant idea this past week that works!! Watch this video to find out how we did it.

Keywords
homesteadinghomesteadchickenschicken coophenssimple home and hearthbackyard poultryheat a coophot water bottle

