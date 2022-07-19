New abortion guidelines - does the WHO really intend to save lives by them?

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In March 2022, the WHO
issued new abortion guidelines: they mean an outright scorn of unborn children
and a misdirection concerning existing dangers, not to mention the real
psychological consequences for affected women. It is claimed that abortions are
simply a part of health care. For this reason, “unnecessary” political barriers
are to be removed to ensure “safe” abortions. It is time to speak out.
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