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Contracara N°25 - Injerencia Humanitaria necesaria.
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7 views • May 13, 2020
Juan Manuel Soaje Pinto entrevista en este especial a Dra. Chinda Brandolino, Médica clínica, perito forense, A.K. investigador biofisico y Walter Gazza, empresario y fundador de la Tarjeta TEI. Contracara ofrece una conversación muy interesante acerca de la situación actual, y de cómo poder enfrentar los graves problemas que atraviesa toda la comunidad mundial en la denominada pandemia. Interesante propuesta de cura ente el dilema del SarCov2.
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Con transferencia bancaria:
CBU: 0340337008100077586006
CUIT 23134172789
Titular CBU SOAJE PINTO, JUAN MA/ Banco
CBU BANCO PATAGONIA
Con criptomonedas:
Bitcoin 1KJhVea5q7CH1Bfso2rDsCQUpvVdMFB281
Litecoin LZpN6pHF241wrGmp7puS4qHjjdL6HQS7N3
Dash XpEWHR6XYx2nnRfwuvnkVs7BbR2UW3qNCe
Ethereum 0x14852F125509B490aE204c947fd7341913EF9a45
Bitcoin Cash qqknvs7jkmy3pza85shs33f4mtek60mafqnlvm69aj
Para colaborar con TLV1:
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/canaltlv1
Suscripción mensual por Mercado Pago en: http://mpago.la/3yBw
Con Mercado Pago: https://canaltlv1.com/donaciones
Si vives fuera de Argentina, con PayPal a: [email protected]
Con transferencia bancaria:
CBU: 0340337008100077586006
CUIT 23134172789
Titular CBU SOAJE PINTO, JUAN MA/ Banco
CBU BANCO PATAGONIA
Con criptomonedas:
Bitcoin 1KJhVea5q7CH1Bfso2rDsCQUpvVdMFB281
Litecoin LZpN6pHF241wrGmp7puS4qHjjdL6HQS7N3
Dash XpEWHR6XYx2nnRfwuvnkVs7BbR2UW3qNCe
Ethereum 0x14852F125509B490aE204c947fd7341913EF9a45
Bitcoin Cash qqknvs7jkmy3pza85shs33f4mtek60mafqnlvm69aj
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