Destruction of Amjad Jabali's House in Nur Shams Camp

Young Amjad Jabali, a resident of Nur Shams refugee camp, stands before the ruins of his home, watching his dreams crumble along with the rubble. As the occupation’s bulldozers reduce his house to debris, Amjad shares his emotions about witnessing its destruction before his very eyes.
Interview with Amjad Jabali
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 02/03/2025
