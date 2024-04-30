Create New Account
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - Myocarditis, Pfizer & Moderna and the Causal Link
LauraLynnTV
Esteemed microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi joins us today. Dr. Bhakdi has important information on the discovery of plasmid DNA in the mRNA vaccines and that they have established causality between myocarditis and Pfizer and Moderna gene therapies

Costa Rican property specialist, Mark Savoia joins us in the second of the show to talk about what it’s like to live in Costa Rica and whether you should too.


Keywords
pfizerdr sucharit bhakdimyocarditis

