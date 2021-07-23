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Townhall Downfall: Joe Biden’s TV Performance Sparks Talk of Removal
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60 views • July 23, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall leads the team in an examination of President Joe Biden’s recent seemingly addled behavior, prompting calls on both the left and right hand sides of the political spectrum to talk about invoking the 25th Amendment.
The team also talks about the reasons behind the rise in food and gas prices, and weird weather that is happening all over the earth.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/23/21)
The team also talks about the reasons behind the rise in food and gas prices, and weird weather that is happening all over the earth.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/23/21)
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