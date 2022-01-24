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Mike Huckabee and James O'Keefe discuss the new book American Muckraker and 21st century journalism
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D
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40 views • January 24, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVlxZ20yalc
>> http://americanmuckraker.com

Duane Ayers
Duane Ayers
8 hours ago
Americans needs more talk shows as this one than the other nightly talk shows that lies in every night.

147

REPLY

View reply
ana Ramirez
ana Ramirez
9 hours ago
You and your team PROJECT VERITAS are our HEROES. Thanks,

231

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View reply
NC
NC
8 hours ago
Andy Ngo "Unmasked" and now James O Keefe "Muckraker" are a must for anyone interested in seeking the truth in these chaotic times

85

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Ruth Lundy
Ruth Lundy
8 hours ago
Great interview, shedding a light on the terrible deception that is most of journalism.nowadays . Keep it up !! Bless you !

176

REPLY

Ace18 music
Ace18 music
8 hours ago
Freedom loving Americans fully support you James and project veritas employees. Keep up the great work. The fact that you're able to be brave enough to push through after being raided by the feds says a lot about your integrity and me and I'm sure many many others love you guys for it. Stay brave stay independent

89

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Don Buff
Don Buff
9 hours ago
James O’Keefe is a great American hero and Patriot!

153

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#earthinmate
#earthinmate
8 hours ago
James O'Keefe is a national treasure.

186

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View 4 replies
Barbarella Alpha
Barbarella Alpha
6 hours ago
"There is only one truth. There is only one set of facts. You're not entitled to multiple realities." - James O'Keefe

18

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-redacted
-redacted
8 hours ago
Please don't ever stop what you are doing.

215

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kellykempkilroy
kellykempkilroy
2 hours ago
“Fear Sells.” That’s all one needs to know about the corrupt journalists on our TV screens. Follow the money 💰 💰💰

3

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Q76
Q76
8 hours ago
The NY Times should be forced to publicly hand their Pulitzer Prizes directly to James Okeefe

101

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View reply
radiationraven
radiationraven
8 hours ago
Almost 1.5 million subs to the truth. “He goes where angels dare to tread.” Excellent summary.

25

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Thomas Walker Lynch
Thomas Walker Lynch
8 hours ago
The ironic part is, of course, that it is now beyond a doubt that it was authentic.

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View 2 replies
Dark
Dark
6 hours ago
James O'Keefe is a living legend.

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Besame
Besame
8 hours ago (edited)
Lord protect James. If he is harmed We the People know who to blame. The political bullies in FBI guise

12

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TheTuttleCrew
TheTuttleCrew
5 hours ago
James O'Keefe is a TRUE American HERO! In a day and age where there are almost NONE!

10

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Karen Lewis
Karen Lewis
8 hours ago
James O'Keefe and his team rock. I always look forward to their next taste morsel. How they get these people to open up and "talk" is the strangest thing. Who, will be on Project Veritas's wall of shame next? Wait and see. To be continued..... Great work James! Congratulations!

28

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Thomas Oldenburg
Thomas Oldenburg
6 hours ago
I appreciate James promoting his book, I appreciate more about his organizational work of organizing people to blow the whistle! Well done Veritas!

10

REPLY

Missy Stevens
Missy Stevens
9 hours ago
I seen this live, what a great job you did in your explanation. Thank you James and the Veritas team.

62

REPLY

RedSkaal
RedSkaal
8 hours ago
I love this traditional talk show format that excises all the leftist propaganda.

40

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View reply
Anastasia Humphries
Anastasia Humphries
8 hours ago
He's our inside truth teller. Thank you James and I'll pray for your continue success. 🙏
Keywords
journalistcorruptionamericaproject veritasundercoverintegrity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy