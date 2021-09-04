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Zoom hearing with Dr. Peter A. McCullough
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51 views • September 04, 2021
BPOC2020, September 4, 2021
Peter Andrew McCullough is an American cardiologist. He was vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and a professor at Texas A&M University. He is editor-in-chief of the journals Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and Cardiorenal Medicine.
BPOC20202
Peter Andrew McCullough is een Amerikaanse cardioloog. Hij was vice-chef interne geneeskunde aan het Baylor University Medical Center en een professor aan de Texas A&M University. Hij is hoofdredacteur van de tijdschriften Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine en Cardiorenal Medicine.
Buiten Parlementaire Onderzoeks Commissie (Dutch)
https://www.bpoc2020.nl
Peter Andrew McCullough is an American cardiologist. He was vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and a professor at Texas A&M University. He is editor-in-chief of the journals Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and Cardiorenal Medicine.
BPOC20202
Peter Andrew McCullough is een Amerikaanse cardioloog. Hij was vice-chef interne geneeskunde aan het Baylor University Medical Center en een professor aan de Texas A&M University. Hij is hoofdredacteur van de tijdschriften Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine en Cardiorenal Medicine.
Buiten Parlementaire Onderzoeks Commissie (Dutch)
https://www.bpoc2020.nl
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