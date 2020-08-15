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Who is Bill Gates?
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391 views • August 15, 2020
James Corbett, May 2020
Who is Bill Gates?
The whole series of this serie by James Corbett runs well over 2 hours. Learn a little about Bill Gates, his empire and how it's not what the media presents it to be.
00:00:00
How Bill Gates monopolized global health
May 1, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY
00:24:00
Bill Gates plan to vaccinate the world
May 8, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7A_cMpKm6w
00:52:05
Bill Gates and the population control grid
May 17, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igx86PoU7v8
01:28:55
Meet Bill Gates
May 24, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSvhPnUgyz8
Bill Gates at The Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Bill Gates at Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fcB13Ixcd9bK/
Who is Bill Gates?
The whole series of this serie by James Corbett runs well over 2 hours. Learn a little about Bill Gates, his empire and how it's not what the media presents it to be.
00:00:00
How Bill Gates monopolized global health
May 1, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQSYdAX_9JY
00:24:00
Bill Gates plan to vaccinate the world
May 8, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7A_cMpKm6w
00:52:05
Bill Gates and the population control grid
May 17, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igx86PoU7v8
01:28:55
Meet Bill Gates
May 24, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSvhPnUgyz8
Bill Gates at The Corbett Report
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates/
Bill Gates at Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fcB13Ixcd9bK/
Keywords
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