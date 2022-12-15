Create New Account
Top 10 Terrifying Places In Antarctica You Should NEVER Visit
Published a day ago |
Dec 14, 2022

Top 10 Terrifying Places In Antarctica You Should NEVER Visit

Not many people dare to travel down to the South pole and trek through the tumultuous tundra that is Antarctica, and of the already small numbers that make the trip….even fewer live to tell the tale. If you ever decide to take the leap, just do yourself a favour and avoid the places on this list…because just about everyone that has tried wishes they hadn’t. Let's talk about the Top 10 Terrifying Places In Antarctica You Should NEVER Visit.


Time Codes:

0:00- Intro

0:26- Deception Island

1:23- Wordie Hut

2:35- Ghost Ship of Jenny

3:37- Mountains of Madness

4:52- Shackleton’s Hut

5:55- Scott's Hut

7:13- Ross Island

8:20- Soviet Military Base

9:32- Mt. Erebus

10:24- The Drake Passage


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCauU-r9tCs

