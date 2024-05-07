Create New Account
The Challenge
ASOUL
Published 19 hours ago

Join me in a thought-provoking debate on solving global issues! In this video, I challenge experts from any world and time frame to a competition focused on addressing homelessness, world hunger, cancer, natural disasters, and defining civility. Watch as I defend my innovative solutions within 10 minutes while challengers have 24 hours to respond. Let's push the boundaries of our shared systems and technologies through orchestrated challenges. Witness the power of creativity and leadership in shaping a better future for all. Are you ready to take on the challenge?


Appearing in this episode:

@InfiniteWatersRalphSmart

@acornlandlabs


*Video made with AI images and tools


www.AllllA.com

Keywords
inventioninnovationchallenge

