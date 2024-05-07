Join me in a thought-provoking debate on solving global issues! In this video, I challenge experts from any world and time frame to a competition focused on addressing homelessness, world hunger, cancer, natural disasters, and defining civility. Watch as I defend my innovative solutions within 10 minutes while challengers have 24 hours to respond. Let's push the boundaries of our shared systems and technologies through orchestrated challenges. Witness the power of creativity and leadership in shaping a better future for all. Are you ready to take on the challenge?
Appearing in this episode:
@InfiniteWatersRalphSmart
@acornlandlabs
*Video made with AI images and tools
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.