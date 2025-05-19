Bill Gates hates Trump, won't let him jab your kids - Russell Brand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates hates Trump won't let him jab your kids.
Adding, this reported late last night.
Israel sieges Indonesian Hospital in Gaza with 45 people inside
Al Jazeera reports heavy bombing and partial demolition of the last operating hospital in northern Gaza.
Al Jazeera quoted the hospital's director as saying, "There is direct targeting of the hospital, including the intensive care unit," and added that about 30 patients and 15 medical staff are still inside.