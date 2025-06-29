Night strikes in Kremenchug, Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Night strikes in Kremenchug.
The local administration confirmed Russian strikes on an industrial facility.
Adding:
Ukrainian Air Force reports that an F-16 fighter jet crashed during a Russian airstrike last night.
According to them, the 1st class pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, was killed.
The previous F-16 loss under similar circumstances by the Armed Forces of Ukraine occurred in May.
More about this F-16:
Ukrainian MP Accuses Command of "Murder" After F-16 Pilot Killed
Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuglaya has publicly accused the country’s military leadership of bearing responsibility for the death of an F-16 pilot who was killed in today’s incident.
“Ukraine lost an F-16 pilot and another aircraft. If the leadership continues to neglect anti-drone defense systems, blocks procurement, and sends expensive pilots to intercept Shaheds — this is murder. This is the destruction of both pilots and aircraft,” Bezuglaya wrote on social media.
She also reminded the public that the findings from the first F-16 crash investigation still haven’t been released. “And then we’ll mourn, of course. Never forget, never forgive, give a medal to his mother,” she added.
Ukrainian military forums are already discussing the possibility of friendly fire — suggesting the pilot may have been downed by Ukraine’s own air defense while targeting the same drone. Another version circulating is that the jet was damaged by debris from a Geran.