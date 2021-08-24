© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Portland mom goes viral for confronting ANTIFA/BLM: "They messed with the wrong mom"
Follow
0
Share
Report
141 views • August 24, 2021
"They messed with the wrong mom." After anarchists invaded a Portland Christian group's get-together, Jamee Anatello showed up at a Black Lives Matter event to tell them who the 'real problem is.' She joins Greg Kelly to share her story. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.