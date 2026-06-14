The Fort Bragg Possession

He laughed at the warning... until something in the darkness spoke first.





The older guards only asked one question—and when he answered, the room went silent.





What really happened inside the old barracks?





🎙️ Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/3BCHzGKGhB6oIlalDUqFPB?si=8784ed4afac0416d





#militaryghoststories #ghoststories #ParanormalPodcast #scarystories



