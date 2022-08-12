Diversity Expert Destroys CRT Marxist Agenda

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Lies my government told me: http://welcomehome777.com/lies
KCarl Smith is retired U.S. Army officer, and former member of President Trump's Presidential Campaign Coalition Advisory Board. KCarl is a nationally recognized author, speaker and creator of the Frederick Douglass Republican Engagement Strategy™, a powerful and proven persuasive messaging approach, developed through 12 years of real-world successes. He explains why the push for diversity is creating more division and what people can do to push back the lies of victimhood and propaganda against conservatives.