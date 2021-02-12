Extremely Simple and Brutal Chest Exercises for Hard Gainers | At Home

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#fitness #chest #homeworkout #hardgainers
One of the biggest barriers to seeing improvement in muscular development for new resistance trainees is establishing a mind muscle connection to the muscles supposed to be working! This is where the term hard gainers comes from. Usually someone that is tall, lanky, and lacks mass (like myself.) The issue is usually that we struggle using the prime mover muscles (pecs in this case) that are supposed to be lifting the heavy weights and our agonist (assisting) muscles take the brunt of the load, leaving muscles untapped.
Too really connect with our chest, we are going to do one activation exercise and one primary exercise that are my favorite combo for putting all the tension on the pecs.
1. Band Fly with supination.
-the chest is responsible for bring your arms across your body. Performing a fly with a resistance band is a great low stress way to build that mind-muscle connection with your chest, without putting your shoulders at risk.
2. Dumbbell Pushup
-my favorite pushup variation because there is little stress on the wrist and having our hand elevated slightly means we can dip a couple inches lower and feel a great stretch on our chest, which is where the magic happens!
We build these into our training programs spread out throughout the week to ensure that we are not creating muscle imbalances with only the "heavy hitting" exercises.
Part of resilience is physical fitness - your body's ability to cope and adapt when put under stress. There is no better way to teach your physiology to thrive under pressure than to put it there, VOLUNTARILY.
This routine takes no more than 10 minutes and can be customized for your level of joint health and mobility as well as your current strength levels. We take the same care when training our clients, in person and virtually. No body is the same and everyone has their own neuromuscular habits and compensations that we make sure to program around and build in exercises to slowly bring the body back into balance.
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