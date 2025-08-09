🌱 **Garden Update: Butternut Squash Boom, Okra Abundance, & Critter Challenges!** 🌞

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join me in this week’s garden tour where I share the exciting growth of my butternut squash and thriving okra plants with more pods on the way! 🍈 My late-season tomatoes are looking promising, but critters are eyeing them too. Speaking of critters, they nabbed a few watermelons, but I saved one for a taste test! 🍉 Plus, my pineapple starts are rooting strong, and the autumn broccoli is sizing up nicely. Despite the scorching heat, the garden’s thriving—come see the wins and challenges! 🌿
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll