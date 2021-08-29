Mother of Fallen Marine Rylee McCollum BLASTS Biden LIVE on Radio, Feckless, Dementia Ridden Piece of Crap!, 082821

USAR8888 on YouTube. Prayers for the family of fallen marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollumThis is hard to listen to the pain in her voice."The mother of slain U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who was one of the now 14 U.S. troops slain in the blast at Kabul airport in Afghanistan, went off on President Joe Biden during a call on the SiriusXM radio show Wilkow Majority, calling the president a “dementia ridden piece of crap.”Kathy McCollum joined the show to express her sadness and outrage at the death of her 20-year-old son Rylee.Calling into the show on Saturday, Rylee’s mother Kathy could not hold back her anger over her son’s death, and let loose on Biden.“Hey, my son was one of the marines that died yesterday,” she said. “And I have to listen to that b**ch.”“My son was one of the marines that died yesterday,” she continued. “20 years and six months old. Getting ready to come home from freaking’ Jordan to be with his wife to watch the birth of his son. And that sackless, dementia ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die. I woke up at 4’o’clock this morning to marines at my door telling me my son was dead.”“So, to have right on before me to have to listen to that piece of crap to talk about diplomatic crap with Taliban terrorists who just freaking blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about … ‘oh my God I’m so sorry for failing,’” said McCollum.“My son is gone, and I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she said. “With a dementia ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House who still thinks he’s a senator.“