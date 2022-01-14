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Pfizer Admits Current Vaccine Offers Zero Protection Against Covid-19 (Spanish subtitling too)
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123 views • January 14, 2022
As if announcing an antivirus software update, Albert Bourla said that since two doses of Pfizer's Covid injection only offer "very limited protection, if any," and three doses only offer reasonable protection against Omicron, Pfizer will have a new version of its injection, "version 1.1", ready in March.
The clip above is an excerpt from an interview conducted by Yahoo Finance. Watch the full interview and read the transcript HERE.
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/covid-19-vaccine-covers-omicron-144553437.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9lamVyY2l0b3JlbWFuZW50ZS5jb20vMjAyMi8wMS8xMy9lbC1jZW8tZGUtcGZpemVyLWFkbWl0ZS1xdWUtbGEtdmFjdW5hLWFjdHVhbC1vZnJlY2UtY2Vyby1wcm90ZWNjaW9uLWNvbnRyYS1jb3ZpZC0xOS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHLGgzlaLfY3j8zr3UxZvvDB7_RG7P9Cr7p9Psn-wguk-8Z7YQnD56pbWmoh6LR9f8kUqPrOXJDYvn8EPI58ZIRNQYXFPECGBOusFjFpQLr34GSBWLa3QHJ7L_y_UUol8qau2cOFu0zwEtdD09WfeO0AYpV9ZFD377u5PtRs67uh
If the wonderful vaccine doesn't work, blame not the unvaccinated, but the manufacturer.
If you allow them to violate your civil rights, because of an emergency, they will always invent emergencies, to violate your rights.
-----------------
ESPAÑOL:
Pfizer admite que la vacuna actual ofrece cero protección contra Covid-19
El clip anterior es un extracto de una entrevista realizada por Yahoo Finance. Vea la entrevista completa y lea la transcripción AQUÍ .
https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/01/13/el-ceo-de-pfizer-admite-que-la-vacuna-actual-ofrece-cero-proteccion-contra-covid-19/
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/covid-19-vaccine-covers-omicron-144553437.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9lamVyY2l0b3JlbWFuZW50ZS5jb20vMjAyMi8wMS8xMy9lbC1jZW8tZGUtcGZpemVyLWFkbWl0ZS1xdWUtbGEtdmFjdW5hLWFjdHVhbC1vZnJlY2UtY2Vyby1wcm90ZWNjaW9uLWNvbnRyYS1jb3ZpZC0xOS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHLGgzlaLfY3j8zr3UxZvvDB7_RG7P9Cr7p9Psn-wguk-8Z7YQnD56pbWmoh6LR9f8kUqPrOXJDYvn8EPI58ZIRNQYXFPECGBOusFjFpQLr34GSBWLa3QHJ7L_y_UUol8qau2cOFu0zwEtdD09WfeO0AYpV9ZFD377u5PtRs67uh
Si la milagrosa vacuna no funciona, no culpes a los no vacunados, sino al fabricante.
Si tú permites, que violen tus derechos, a causa de una emergencia, siembre inventarán emergencias, para violar tus derechos.
The clip above is an excerpt from an interview conducted by Yahoo Finance. Watch the full interview and read the transcript HERE.
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/covid-19-vaccine-covers-omicron-144553437.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9lamVyY2l0b3JlbWFuZW50ZS5jb20vMjAyMi8wMS8xMy9lbC1jZW8tZGUtcGZpemVyLWFkbWl0ZS1xdWUtbGEtdmFjdW5hLWFjdHVhbC1vZnJlY2UtY2Vyby1wcm90ZWNjaW9uLWNvbnRyYS1jb3ZpZC0xOS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHLGgzlaLfY3j8zr3UxZvvDB7_RG7P9Cr7p9Psn-wguk-8Z7YQnD56pbWmoh6LR9f8kUqPrOXJDYvn8EPI58ZIRNQYXFPECGBOusFjFpQLr34GSBWLa3QHJ7L_y_UUol8qau2cOFu0zwEtdD09WfeO0AYpV9ZFD377u5PtRs67uh
If the wonderful vaccine doesn't work, blame not the unvaccinated, but the manufacturer.
If you allow them to violate your civil rights, because of an emergency, they will always invent emergencies, to violate your rights.
-----------------
ESPAÑOL:
Pfizer admite que la vacuna actual ofrece cero protección contra Covid-19
El clip anterior es un extracto de una entrevista realizada por Yahoo Finance. Vea la entrevista completa y lea la transcripción AQUÍ .
https://ejercitoremanente.com/2022/01/13/el-ceo-de-pfizer-admite-que-la-vacuna-actual-ofrece-cero-proteccion-contra-covid-19/
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/covid-19-vaccine-covers-omicron-144553437.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9lamVyY2l0b3JlbWFuZW50ZS5jb20vMjAyMi8wMS8xMy9lbC1jZW8tZGUtcGZpemVyLWFkbWl0ZS1xdWUtbGEtdmFjdW5hLWFjdHVhbC1vZnJlY2UtY2Vyby1wcm90ZWNjaW9uLWNvbnRyYS1jb3ZpZC0xOS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHLGgzlaLfY3j8zr3UxZvvDB7_RG7P9Cr7p9Psn-wguk-8Z7YQnD56pbWmoh6LR9f8kUqPrOXJDYvn8EPI58ZIRNQYXFPECGBOusFjFpQLr34GSBWLa3QHJ7L_y_UUol8qau2cOFu0zwEtdD09WfeO0AYpV9ZFD377u5PtRs67uh
Si la milagrosa vacuna no funciona, no culpes a los no vacunados, sino al fabricante.
Si tú permites, que violen tus derechos, a causa de una emergencia, siembre inventarán emergencias, para violar tus derechos.
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