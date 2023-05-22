P.1 Forgiveness: What forgiveness is, and what forgiveness isn’t MVI_1794

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0e6e4401-3a6c-4a41-9a12-53efa18f3a79
I think that the concept of forgiveness is generally poorly understood, and without doubt, its practice is more the exception than the rule. I explore in this video series detail about forgiveness, which I hope will help those hungry to practice forgiveness to become better at it, as I hope to do myself. To be forgiving is a blessing to us, the forgivers, from God, and our forgiveness of the forgivee, the object of our forgiveness, is our gift to them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.