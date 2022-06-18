Miles’ Speech During His Singing of the Chained Dreams

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https://gnews.org/post/p68y8c01
The lyrics shows the inside struggles of everyone of us. We worked hard for five years to reach this moment, and we are the only people daring to chant ‘take down the CCP’! Among the 7.5B people in the world, we are the only ones daring to pursue this kind of justice