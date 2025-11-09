DEATH JAB KILLS STAR SOCCER PLAYER

November 8, 2025 - November 8, 2025 - Context and Analysis Mia Hamant (2004–2025), a goalkeeper from Corte Madera, CA, joined the University of Washington in fall 2021. She missed 2022 due to injury, debuted in 2023, and started 17 matches in 2024 (0.66 GAA, 7 clean sheets, Big Ten All-Tournament) before stepping away in 2025 for stage 4 kidney cancer treatment. No public record exists of her vaccination status. Key Guidelines (2020–2023)California (HS/Club): No K-12 or club vaccine mandate; Marin County schools only collected status, did not enforce.

Washington (UW, 2021–2023): Strict vaccine requirement for all students and athletes—proof needed for enrollment, training, and competition. Unvaccinated faced weekly testing and exclusion. Policy ended June 2023.





Evidence of Compliance On roster and training in 2022 (despite no games—injury only).

Played in 2023 and dominated in 2024.

No absences, exemptions, or policy issues reported.





Probability Estimate Given UW’s enforced mandate, her full team participation from 2021–2024, and <3% exemption rate (even lower among athletes), the probability she was fully vaccinated by late 2021 is 98%. The 2% uncertainty reflects only a hypothetical, undocumented exemption—functionally implausible given her record.