2024-3-13 I totally don't know how to date

Maybe I shouldn't be uploading this video? But maybe it will help someone see the one track mind it took to make it here? I just realized though, that I really don't know how to live like the world at all; I only know how to live for the Father and live in faith. The Father is doing something in spirit right now in the earth, and there is no more important thing than to be living in that place with Him. Going to the park, talking to girls, finding a wife, trying to get my mind from speaking to them about the Lord, to, "hey, your cute."...my mind is not even wired that way anymore. Probably a good quality that my wife will appreciate about me, but not so good when looking for her. Anyhow, I hope there is something useful in the video.



My love! I have waited for you for a long long time! and the end is near! and the ark is nearly prepared! I only have 1000x more things to do all by myself! and could really use my helpmate right now. Love you!

(how was that? better?)

[email protected]















