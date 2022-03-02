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Is Putin Part of the World Economic Forum Club, or is Putin an Outlier
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198 views • March 02, 2022
Banned YouTube Videos.
January 27, 2021 - This speech by Vladimir Putin made at the World Economic Forum, puts a different spin on events currently happening in Ukraine. As you'll see, Vladimir Putin criticizes the influences of MSM, Big Tech and Western Governments in his remarks to the World Economic Forum.
ps. This puts a different spin to those WEF aligned countries who light up their landmark buildings with blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rLTRVK8TApSD/
January 27, 2021 - This speech by Vladimir Putin made at the World Economic Forum, puts a different spin on events currently happening in Ukraine. As you'll see, Vladimir Putin criticizes the influences of MSM, Big Tech and Western Governments in his remarks to the World Economic Forum.
ps. This puts a different spin to those WEF aligned countries who light up their landmark buildings with blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/rLTRVK8TApSD/
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