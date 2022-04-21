VERY URGENT: WHO World Domination, Amendment May 2022 Vote for Tyranny & World Dictatorship

Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @Learn why you are not getting sufficient minerals from your food or vitamins:James Roguski, author and activist, joins the program to share an urgent message about the new amendments proposed to the World Health Organization which would take away the U.S. sovereignty to control our health care. This is similar to the proposed Treaty scheduled to be formed and implemented by 2024, except this will be voted on during the international WHO meeting in May 2022 and will take effect November 2022. It is urgent you share this video and message with others. You can see more atSee exclusives and more by becoming a member. You can sign up ator for Ebener atSolutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma:Learn more about C60 Complete at- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more atMUSIC CREDITS: "War" by Biggrez & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audioCopyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.