Media Obsessed With Sleazy Stormy Daniels Testimony, Hoping Trump Gets Humiliated, with Adam Carolla
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
13 views
Published a day ago

Megyn Kelly is joined by Adam Carolla, creator of "Mr. Birchum," to discuss the absurd media obsession with sleazy Stormy Daniels’ testimony at the Trump trial, the corporate press hoping Trump gets humiliated, the overuse of the term "doctor," and more.

Keywords
megyn kellyadam carollastormy daniels testimony

