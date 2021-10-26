© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FIRED DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ADMINISTRATOR DOUBLES DOWN ON VAXX TYRANNY
Follow
3
Share
Report
130 views • October 26, 2021
Mirror. Source
Fired Department of Education Administrator Doubles Down on Vaxx Tyranny https://rumble.com/vo9sgj-fired-department-of-education-administrator-doubles-down-on-vaxx-tyranny.html
Quote: "William Castro is a Department of Education administrator in New York, who bravely appeared on "The Stew Peters Show", calling out the tyranny that grips his state. For having a voice, he has been placed on unpaid leave, and is certain he will lose his job. Today, he joined Stew Peters and DOUBLED DOWN! If you want to help William Castro, visit www.givesendgo.com/standwithus Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Fired Department of Education Administrator Doubles Down on Vaxx Tyranny https://rumble.com/vo9sgj-fired-department-of-education-administrator-doubles-down-on-vaxx-tyranny.html
Quote: "William Castro is a Department of Education administrator in New York, who bravely appeared on "The Stew Peters Show", calling out the tyranny that grips his state. For having a voice, he has been placed on unpaid leave, and is certain he will lose his job. Today, he joined Stew Peters and DOUBLED DOWN! If you want to help William Castro, visit www.givesendgo.com/standwithus Dr. Zelenko "COVID Killer" Anti-Shedding Protocol: zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.