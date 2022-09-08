Mind Control Survivor Kay Elise Tolman Exposes U.S. Military’s Nazi Experimentation (Part 1)

Kay Elise Tolman was subjected to Satanic ritual abuse (SRA) and military programming while still in utero. Her Illuminati father used Kay in a mind control programming project for the U.S. government. Even Nazi scientist Josef Mengele, who conducted inhumane medical experiments on Hitler’s prisoners, told Kay he knew her father. As a child, Kay was trained to be a Manchurian candidate, or sleeper assassin, where she was instructed on how to “take out” a target. She was forced to endure trauma so that her mind would disassociate from reality, resulting in a fragmented personality that hid her programming from others. Kay discusses the purpose of deep underground military bases which include elites impregnating children in order to reproduce more sleeper assassins. Today, Kay specializes in helping survivors deprogram and heal.







TAKEAWAYS





A shocking 2% of the U.S. population is being subjected to Satanic ritual abuse (SRA), which is approximately seven million people





Walt Disney was an Illuminist who was deeply involved in the government’s mind programming projects





Operation Paperclip transfered Nazi scientists and researchers to America, where they were then hired by the CIA and NASA





Serving SRA Survivors and Moved with Compassion are two of Kay’s books that help trauma survivors heal







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