Spiritual Warfare Series: Exposing the Marine Kingdom 5-23-26

For the glory of Father God and Jesus Christ. This information is not to overwhelm you, but to educate you of the enemy's devices and tactics so when they if recognized you will know to pray in Jesus Christ name because He has already defeated the whole kingdom of darkness.

Colossians 2:15 And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyJesusMinistry777

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/@mylovelyjesus-propheticdre7856





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271







