Spiritual Warfare Series: Exposing the Marine Kingdom 5-23-26

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For the glory of Father God and Jesus Christ. This information is not to overwhelm you, but to educate you of the enemy's devices and tactics so when they if recognized you will know to pray in Jesus Christ name because He has already defeated the whole kingdom of darkness.
Colossians 2:15 And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
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Bridgeport, AL. 35740
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