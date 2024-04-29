Navigating Unhappy Unions: A Message of Hope and Healing

This is a
devotional message addressing the topic of unhappy marriages. The
speaker begins with a prayer and then references a song by Ron Hamilton
to highlight the theme of finding joy and purpose in trials, using it as
a preamble to the main subject. The scripture reading comes from
Proverbs, focusing on wisdom, the folly of fools, and the preservation
of the spirit in times of adversity.
Pastor Roderick Webster discusses the high divorce rates among first,
second, and third marriages, and the prevalence of misery within
marriage, citing statistics to emphasize the seriousness of the issue.
The script references teachings from 1 Corinthians to stress the
importance of residing in one's faith and the juxtaposition of caring
for worldly things versus the things of the Lord. The message highlights
the lack of love and submission in marriages as central issues, urging
believers to live in a way that brings glory to God and defeats the
enemy's attempts to destroy unions.
The devotional ends with a prayer for wisdom and restoration in
marriages, and a call to share the message with others. The overarching
message is a call for God-centered marriages and the role of individual
attitudes in cultivating happiness in unions.
00:00 Opening Blessings and Introduction
00:24 Addressing Unhappy Unions in Families
00:51 A Moment of Prayer Before the Message
01:34 Finding Joy in Trials Through Song
02:30 Scriptural Wisdom on Happiness and Sorrow
04:01 The Battle for Happiness in Marriage
04:49 The Role of Attitude in Marriage
05:18 Divorce Statistics and Their Implications
06:13 Apostle Paul's Advice on Marriage and Contentment
07:31 The Mask of Religious Pretense
09:09 The Missing Elements in Unhappy Marriages
09:40 Encouragement to Live for God's Glory
10:40 Closing Prayer and Invitation to Share
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.