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FDA gaslights the world with fake "approval" of Pfizer vaccine
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21 views • August 27, 2021
We now know the FDA "approval" of the Pfizer covid vaccine is a bold, treacherous gaslighting campaign involving media lies, fake science and criminal conduct at the FDA itself.
Situation Update, Aug 25th, 2021 - FDA gaslights the world with FAKE "approval" of Pfizer vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/30271ddf-2931-4142-b5c1-012c775ed8cb
Situation Update, Aug 25th, 2021 - FDA gaslights the world with FAKE "approval" of Pfizer vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/30271ddf-2931-4142-b5c1-012c775ed8cb
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