Victor Davis Hanson: These are dark times

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson joins 'Life, Liberty & Levin' to discuss the leftist media's 'ruling class' mentality and weaponized Justice Department under the Democratic Party.
#foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html