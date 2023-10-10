Create New Account
Iranian IRGC and "Hezbollah" are Sending Troops and Weaponry to the provinces of Daraa & Quneitra in Syria, towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights
Published 13 hours ago

Iranian IRGC and "Hezbollah" are sending troops and weaponry, including kamikaze drones and rockets, to the provinces of Daraa and Quneitra in Syria, towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

🇮🇶 "We stand with you!" - In the first video, a message from the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces "Al-Hashd al-Shaabi" to Palestinian fighters.

🇮🇶 In the second video, the secretary-general of the Iraqi Badr Organization, Hadi al-Amiri, also issued threats against the United States: "If Washington interferes in the battle between the Israeli regime and Palestine, we will strike all American targets."

🇾🇪 Previously we reported that Yemeni Houthi rebels have stated that they will initiate war if the U.S. intervenes. "We warn America that any intervention in Palestine will lead to a regional war," said Mohammed Ali al-Houthi.

