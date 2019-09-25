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Interview with Michelle Malkin at FAIR
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27 views • September 25, 2019
Tony Arterburn Jr. interviews Michelle Malkin about her new book at
FAIR- Hold Their Feet to the Fire 2019 in the Swamp of Washington DC.
Live Transmission every night at 7:00pm here: https://www.facebook.com/arterburnradio
10:00pm replay on 930 AM The Answer out of San Antonio, Texas
Visit https://www.arterburn.news to learn more and support The Transmission.
FAIR- Hold Their Feet to the Fire 2019 in the Swamp of Washington DC.
Live Transmission every night at 7:00pm here: https://www.facebook.com/arterburnradio
10:00pm replay on 930 AM The Answer out of San Antonio, Texas
Visit https://www.arterburn.news to learn more and support The Transmission.
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